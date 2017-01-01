Tampa Bay Buccaneers' play-off dream dies despite win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' incredibly slim chance of snatching a play-off place ended despite a 17-16 success against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs needed to win while hoping six other results went in their favour - including the later match between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins and Monday's clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

But the result that cost the Bucs a place in the post-season was the Dallas Cowboys' 27-13 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles as tight end Zach Ertz notched two touchdown scores for 139 yards.

Tampa Bay trailed 7-3 at half-time but a turnover touchdown by Brent Grimes gave them the lead just 41 seconds into the third quarter and Mike Evans' score put the Buccaneers further ahead.

There was a late scare with 17 seconds left as Kelvin Benjamin scored a touchdown for the Panthers but they failed with a two-point conversion attempt.

Back-up quarterback Landry Jones showcased his abilities by throwing three touchdowns for 277 yards as he guided AFC North winners the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 27-24 overtime win against the Cleveland Browns.

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns for 276 yards as AFC Conference winners the New England Patriots won 35-14 against the Miami Dolphins.

LeGarrette Blount ran another in for the Pats in a high-octane match highlighted by Julian Edelman's 77-yard touchdown.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Rex Burkhead rushed in two touchdowns for 119 yards as they eased past the Baltimore Ravens in a 27-10 success at the Paul Brown Stadium.

The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly fell to their 13th defeat of the regular season at the hands of AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts thanks to a touchdown from tight end Jack Doyle with just nine seconds left on the clock to steal a 24-20 win.

Sam Bradford completed 25 from 33 attempted passes and threw three touchdowns to help the Minnesota Vikings to a comfortable 38-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Tennessee Titans edged past the Houston Texans in a 24-17 success and a Ryan Fitzpatrick-inspired New York Jets got the better of the Buffalo Bills with a 30-10 home win.