Manu Tuilagi returns to England fold for two-day training camp

Manu Tuilagi has been included in a 33-man England squad for next week's training camp in Brighton after making a successful return from injury for Leicester.

The 25-year-old centre has been dogged by groin problems for two years and has not started for England since a match against New Zealand in June 2014.

His only appearance for his country since came as a replacement in the RBS 6 Nations clash against Wales in March.

Anthony Watson is poised to resume his international career after missing the entire autumn series due to a fractured jaw sustained when Eddie Jones' men last met on the south coast in October .

Also injured during the controversial training camp was Jack Nowell. The Chiefs threequarter is now three matches into his return from a thigh problem and has been named in the squad.

The return to fitness of Jonny May, meanwhile, means there is no place for Semesa Rokoduguni, but Marland Yarde has been included as a fourth wing.

The squad gives a strong indication of who will be in contention come the Six Nations, with head coach Jones due to name his final line-up on January 20 ahead of the opening match against France on February 4.

James Haskell returns ahead of schedule following foot surgery, but Mako Vunipola misses the two-day camp as he continues to battle a knee injury. Nathan Catt and Matt Mullan have both been included as cover for him.

Maro Itoje is available again after missing the victories over South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia with a hand problem.

Dylan Hartley continues as captain, with Jones having already indicated he will not strip the hooker of the leadership duties following his red card for striking while playing for Northampton.

Leicester's Mike Williams is included again after recovering from the broken arm he suffered in the autumn that denied him a debut, with Catt, Josh Beaumont and Alex Lozowski the other uncapped players.

Jones, who also named a 45-man elite player squad, said ahead of meeting his players on Monday: "This short two-day camp in Brighton allows us to do some of the organisational work we need to do for the Six Nations.

"We have France first up, who are one of the most improved sides in Europe. We've got to make sure that we use this training camp to get an understanding of how we're going to beat France.

"We want to see a good attitude from the players and, as always, we're looking for players who are desperate to play for England.

"The thing the struck me about last year's Six Nations is that sides were scared to lose and we want to make sure in this Six Nations, right from the word go, that we're daring and we have the courage to play our game."