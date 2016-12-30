Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell poised for England duty ahead of Six Nations

Anthony Watson is set to resume his international career when England name a squad for next week's training camp in Brighton.

The Bath wing missed the entire autumn series due to a fractured jaw sustained when Eddie Jones' men last met on the south coast in October, but is poised to make his comeback off the bench against Exeter on New Year's Eve.

Also injured during the controversial training camp in Brighton was Jack Nowell. The Chiefs threequarter is now three matches into his return from a thigh problem and will be reunited alongside Watson among the 33 players announced on Saturday lunchtime.

Their return to fitness and the presence of Jonny May means there will be no place in that group for Semesa Rokoduguni, while Marland Yarde's place is also under threat if Jones opts to pick only three wings knowing that Elliot Daly is a genuine option in the position.

England will name two groups, the 45-strong elite player squad required by their agreement with the Aviva Premiership clubs and the smaller party that will give the clearest indication of Jones' thinking for the RBS 6 Nations.

The back row options continue to ebb and flow with number eight Billy Vunipola almost certain to miss the entire championship with a knee problem while James Haskell closes in on his return from foot surgery.

Haskell could be ready for the opening match of England's Grand Slam defence against France on February 4, but loosehead prop Mako Vunipola faces an uncertain short-term future as he battles a knee problem.

Maro Itoje is also available again after missing the victories over South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia with a hand problem.

Dylan Hartley will continue as captain, with Jones having already indicated he will not strip the hooker of the leadership duties following his red card for striking while playing for Northampton.