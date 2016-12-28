Former world number one Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis aged 29

Former world number one Ana Ivanovic has retired from professional tennis, aged 29.

The Serbian, who won the French Open in 2008, has struggled with injury problems in 2016, winning only 15 matches, and did not play on the WTA Tour after the US Open in August.

She said in a live announcement on her official Facebook page on Wednesday evening: "I have some big news I want to share with you. I have not announced it anywhere else because I think you deserve to hear it first. So what is it? Well, there is no other way to say it - I have decided to retire from professional tennis."