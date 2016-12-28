Sir Bradley Wiggins retires from cycling

Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from competitive cycling.

Here Press Association Sport looks at five things about Wiggins, who has reflected on "the end of the road" in a statement celebrating his career.

1 BORN IN THE VELODROME

Some of Wiggins' earliest memories are from Ghent's 't Kuipke velodrome, where his father Gary competed as a Six Day racer. Although his father was soon estranged, Wiggins began racing at Herne Hill Velodrome in London and the Eastway track, which is now the site of the London Olympic Velodrome.

2 REVOLUTIONARY TRAILBLAZER

Wiggins became the first cyclist on the Lottery-funded world-class performance programme. His talent was recognised by then British Cycling performance director Peter Keen in 1998 and it set in motion a career which had many varied achievements on both the track and the road.

3 FOR QUEEN, COUNTRY - AND 'GOD'

After becoming the first British winner of the Tour's yellow jersey in 2012, Wiggins received a letter from the Queen and direct Twitter messages from Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler. "I had a message from God," Liverpool fan Wiggins said.

4 SQUABBLING LIKE SIBLINGS

Wiggins and Mark Cavendish have been two of the main protagonists in British cycling's boom. They have twice won the world Madison title (in 2008 and 2016) and have had periods where they did not speak at all. Wiggins played an integral role in Cavendish's 2011 road world title win.

5 MEET THE NEW BOSS

Wiggins has a clear path to stay involved in professional cycling after launching his eponymous development team in 2015. WIGGINS began as a vehicle to aid his return to the track, but the graduation of Owain Doull and Jon Dibben to Team Sky shows the potential of the young squad. A fter the Ghent Six Day was over, Wiggins announced his intention to "get in the gym, get absolutely shredded and be the fittest team manager in the peloton".