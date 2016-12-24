Julian Draxler heading to PSG after undisclosed fee with Wolfsburg agreed

Wolfsburg have announced they have agreed an undisclosed fee with Paris St Germain for Germany international Julian Draxler.

The 23-year-old will link up with the Ligue 1 champions in January on a four-and-a-half-year contract subject to him passing a medical.

Juventus and Arsenal were both linked with Draxler in the summer, with the Bianconeri having been close to signing him when he joined Wolfsburg from Schalke in a club-record deal in 2015.

But Draxler, who had a release clause in his long-term Wolfsburg contract, has accepted a deal to join PSG.

"Of course I'm sad to see Julian go because he's an outstanding footballer," Wolfsburg head coach Valerien Ismael told vfl-wolfsburg.de.

"He gave everything in the recent matches against Frankfurt and Gladbach and once again showed how much this club meant to him.

"I hope his move to France provides him with a fresh challenge."