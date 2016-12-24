facebook icon twitter icon
Eddie Jones focused on England improvement rather than extending winning run

Eddie Jones insists he is more focused on helping England progress as a team than protecting his unbeaten record as head coach.

Eddie Jones has his sights set on the 2019 World Cup
The Australian has won 13 successive matches since replacing Stuart Lancaster in November 2015, including a Six Nations Grand Slam and a 3-0 series whitewash against his home country.

When asked about his main objective for 2017, Jones told Sky Sports News: " That we keep improving every game.

"Sooner or later we are going to lose a game and losing a game is not the end of the world. It's a great learning experience and when we lose a game, it's going to be part of their learning experience.

"We want to get better as a team and our aim is to peak for the World Cup (in 2019)."

Jones also believes his decision to hand the captaincy to New Zealand-born hooker Dylan Hartley has been vindicated.

"After I decided it was going to by Dylan, I was 100 per cent sure that he was going to do a good job," he added.

"How good a job, I didn't know. He's a committed guy, he's a driven guy and he's certainly shown that."