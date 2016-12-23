Stuart Broad signs new contract with Nottinghamshire

England bowler Stuart Broad has signed a new three-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

The 30-year-old joined Notts from Leicestershire ahead of the 2008 season but has made only 22 first-class appearances for the county due to international commitments.

Broad's tally of 368 Test wickets - from 102 matches - puts him third on England's all-time list, while he has also contributed to four Ashes victories and won the ICC World T20 in 2009.

His most memorable performance in an England shirt came on his home ground, as career-best figures of eight for 15 reduced Australia to 60 all out at Trent Bridge in 2015.

"Whatever happens in the next few years, Stuart will go down as one of England's great fast bowlers," said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell.

"He has performed well in all kinds of different conditions over a long period of time.

"He also has the ability to sense the big moments and put in match-winning performances under pressure."

Broad was part of the England squad which suffered a humbling 4-0 Test series defeat in India and he is currently playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

In his limited time playing for Nottinghamshire, Broad has taken 94 wickets at an average of 25 and he played a key role towards the end of the County Championship-winning season of 2010.

"When he comes back to Notts, he shows the same intensity in how he practices and prepares as he does for England," added Newell.

"The discipline he shows, both physically and technically, is something we want out young players to learn from.

"He's still very driven, he's going to play for at least a few more years and his experience and skill will continue to influence matches."

Nottinghamshire are scheduled to play nine Specsavers County Championship matches, and the entirety of the 2017 Royal London One-Day Cup, before England's next action in the Test arena against South Africa in July.