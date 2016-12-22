Former NRL star Chad Robinson is found dead in Sydney

Former NRL star Chad Robinson has been found dead in Sydney aged 36, his family has confirmed.

The ex-Paramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters player left his home on November 26 without his phone or wallet, sparking a frantic search from friends and family.

Robinson's family confirmed his death via the page on Facebook, 'Let's Find Chad', set up to help widen the search after his disappearance.

"It's with a heavy heart that we confirm that Chad's body has been found this afternoon," read the Facebook post.

"There are no words for our families loss and especially his two beautiful kids. Thankyou to every one of you for your support the last few weeks.

"Brother you were the world to all of us, I can't imagine life without you, but you are free, fly high my beautiful brother."

Robinson enjoyed nine years in Rugby League with spells at the Eels and Roosters, as well as a stint at Harlequins RL, now London Broncos, in Super League.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg gave his condolences after hearing the news of Robinson's death.

"On behalf of all of us at the NRL, we send our condolences to the family of Chad Robinson. Hug your families and always look out for each other," the NRL boss said on Twitter.