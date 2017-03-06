The New Saints boss Craig Harrison hails champion effort

Manager Craig Harrison took plenty of satisfaction after The New Saints wrapped up a sixth successive Dafabet Welsh Premier title with a 4-0 victory over Bangor City at Park Hall.

Winger Jamie Mullan led the way with a second half brace of goals, while Adrian Cieslewicz and defender Steve Saunders also found the net as the Saints again underlined their credentials.

The defending champions have clinched the title with seven games remaining, and with a staggering goal difference of 68 in their most dominant campaign to date.

And Harrison was delighted with the success, particularly after losing a couple of the side’s experienced players during the summer. TNS are now on course for an historic third successive treble.

“After winning the first title, this was the most satisfying as a lot of people said we’d struggle at the start of the season,” he said.

“But the lads have been brilliant. We had one or two blips, but they were again fantastic today. Whenever we’ve had a big game, they’ve never let me or the club down and always put in a performance.

“We played Bangor the week before in the Welsh Cup. We were not at our best, but got through, but today we were ready for the challenge and were fantastic against a good, quality side.”

He added: “The title may be done and dusted, but we won’t be easing off as we want to win the remaining seven games and win the league by as many points as we can.”

Midfielder Aeron Edwards, who has now bagged seven league tiles with TNS, said: “It’s been an amazing season, but now our focus shifts to going on and trying to win the treble-treble.

“We’ve exceeded expectations, probably, because I don’t think anyone expected us to win every game up until last month. But the lads have been so professional and played the best football I’ve seen in my time here.”

Striker Greg Draper added: ‘To win the title this early is a superb achievement, and this is the best group of lads I’ve been involved with.

“How we build on this now, I don’t know. It’s going to be very hard to top the form we’ve shown this season.

“In the last few years we’ve not reached the third qualifying round in the Champions League, but we’re all desperate to do that and we’ll be working as hard as ever to try and make that happen.”

As well as being crowned champions, the Saints were also presented with a certificate from Anna Oxford, of the Guinness World Records, to mark their world record run of 27 successive wins earlier in the season.