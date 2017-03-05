The New Saints win sixth straight Welsh Premier League title

The New Saints have won their 11th Welsh title - and sixth in a row - after a 4-0 victory at home to Bangor City.

With Bala Town drawing 1-1 against Gap Connah's Quay on Friday, TNS went into yesterday's game knowing they could seal the title with a win.

Victory came in emphatic style with a brace from Jamie Mullan alongside strikes from Adrian Cieslewicz and Steve Saunders.

Craig Harrison's side have become league champions with seven games to spare.

And TNS remain on course for a third successive Welsh domestic treble.

Having already claimed the league and Welsh Football League Cup, TNS face Gap Connah's Quay in the Welsh Cup semi finals on April 1.