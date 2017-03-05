The New Saints win sixth straight Welsh Premier League title
The New Saints have won their 11th Welsh title - and sixth in a row - after a 4-0 victory at home to Bangor City.
With Bala Town drawing 1-1 against Gap Connah's Quay on Friday, TNS went into yesterday's game knowing they could seal the title with a win.
Victory came in emphatic style with a brace from Jamie Mullan alongside strikes from Adrian Cieslewicz and Steve Saunders.
Craig Harrison's side have become league champions with seven games to spare.
And TNS remain on course for a third successive Welsh domestic treble.
Having already claimed the league and Welsh Football League Cup, TNS face Gap Connah's Quay in the Welsh Cup semi finals on April 1.
We are the champions! It's the 6th consecutive Dafabet Welsh Premier League title! https://t.co/cIg1LKDuTC— The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) March 4, 2017