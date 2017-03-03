The New Saints ready for Bangor rematch

The New Saints can close in on another Welsh Premier crown when they renew acquaintance with Bangor City in tomorrow’s live televised game at Park Hall (5.15pm).

Having overcome the Citizens after extra-time to progress to the semi-finals of the Welsh Cup last weekend, the Saints now seek to complete a quickfire double in their relentless pursuit of the championship.

Should second-placed Bala Town fail to defeat Gap Connah’s Quay tonight, then victory would be enough to guarantee the Saints a sixth successive league crown, and 11th in their history.

However, after being given a battle by Bangor before running out 2-1 extra-time winners to keep their flag flying in the Welsh Cup, boss Craig Harrison will be taking nothing for granted.

“Last week was a very awkward game. It was end to end, the game had everything, so we were glad to ge through,” he said.

“They are a good side, good on the counter-attack, and caused us problems and I imagine it will be same kind of game this week”

City will want to put the record straight after suffering four losses to TNS this season, twice in the league as well as in the Nathaniel MG Cup and Welsh Cup,

The Saints remain on course for an historic third successive domestic treble – and now meet Welsh Premier Gap Connah’s Quay in the last four of the cup.

It will be a repeat of last season’s semi-final which TNS won 5-0 at Newtown’s Latham Park in which Scott Quigley fired a hat-trick.

The tie will be played at the home of Bangor City on Saturday April 1 (2.30pm), while the second semi-final between Bala Town and Caernarfon Town takes place later on the same day at Rhyl, with a 5.15pm kick off.

Meanwhile, TNS defender Phil Baker has switched to Welsh Premier rivals Aberystwyth Town in a loan move to the end of the season.

The experienced Baker has had limited opportunities for the Saints this season, making just six starting appearances.