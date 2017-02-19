Irn-Bru Cup: TNS keeper hoping to taste success

Goalkeeper Paul Harrison practised his handling skills – at an Irn-Bru factory.

The New Saints stopper was among players given a tour of the AG Barr drinks plant in the Scottish town of Cumbernauld.

It was all part of the build-up to today’s Irn-Bru Cup semi-final between The New Saints and Saint Mirren. Harrison was put in charge of quality control during the tour, which also included rival players Stephen McGinn from St Mirren, John Rankin of Queen of the South and Dundee United’s Cammy Bell.

The players were given personalised overalls as a souvenir of their visit.

The Saints earned the trip to St Mirren after overcoming Forfar Athletic 3-1 and Livingston 3-0 in the earlier rounds.