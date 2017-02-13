The New Saints slip to shock defeat against Carmarthen Town

TNS boss Craig Harrison is sure his side will bounce back – after slipping to their first Welsh Premier defeat of the season.

The runaway leaders lost 1-0 at Carmarthen’s Richmond Park – their first in 24 league outings – and the defending champions will have to wait a little longer before wrapping up a sixth successive title.

“It’s disappointing to lose as you want to win every game you play, but it was not to be our day,” said Harrison, whose side are 21 points clear at the top.

“The lads were excellent, as they have been through the season. We need to dust ourselves down and look to go again next week.”