TNS complete Mihai Leca signing

The New Saints have added to their defensive ranks by completing the signing of former Romanian under-21 international Mihai Leca.

The 6ft 3in powerful centre-back, 24, will go straight into Craig Harrison’s first-team squad after impressing on trial at Park Hall.

Leca began his career in his homeland with Steau Bucharest before establishing himself in the Romanian top flight with a move to Concordia Chiajna.

After making 60 appearances between 2010 and 2014, he moved to Otelul Galtai, but made his first move abroad in 2015/16 when he joined Iraqi Premier League side Zakho FC. Eleven starts for Brasov followed back in Romania before TNS came calling for his services.

Leca is the second under-21 capped player on the books of TNS, following Northern Ireland’s Ryan Brobbel. Full internationals Greg Draper (New Zealand), Steve Evans (Wales) and Steve Saunders (Scotland) are also on the Welsh Premier League champions’ books.