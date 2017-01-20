The New Saints eyeing cup hat-trick

Holders The New Saints look for a timely pick-me-up when they take on old rivals Barry Town United in tomorrow’s Nathaniel MG Cup final at the Cyncoed Stadium – home of Cardiff Met University.

The all-conquering Saints have lifted the trophy for the past two years and will be favourites to repeat the feat as they look to continue their unbeaten campaign.

A piece of silver will be the perfect tonic after TNS’ world record 27-match winning run came to end with last weekend’s 3-3 Welsh Premier draw at Newtown.

“It was going to end sometime, but the manner of it was disappointing with us being 3-1 up, controlling the game and having enough chances to have scored six or eight,” said boss Craig Harrison.

“We’ll now dust ourselves down and go again, but we should be very proud of what we have achieved.

“The lads have been fantastic, and we’ll now look to win the first of what we hope will many more trophies this season.”

Tomorrow’s final pits together two of the big names of domestic Welsh football, with Barry the dominant force in the mid-1990s and early 2000s, only to fall from grace in spectacular fashion.

But they are on the way back these days, and currently lie second in the Welsh League division one as they chase a return to the top flight.

Both clubs have remarkable records in domestic football, with Barry winning seven Welsh Premier crowns, six Welsh Cups and four league cups.

However, their achievements have been surpassed by TNS who now have 10 league titles, six Welsh Cup triumphs and seven league cups, as well as a host of domestic records.

Harrison is relishing the showdown, which will be screened live on S4C tomorrow (5.15pm), and says his high riding side cannot afford to allow their guard to slip.

“We played them last season in the Welsh Cup, it was a tough game, and we expect nothing less than that in this final,” he said. “Every game is tough, every team wants to beat us.”