The New Saints' record run ended by Newtown

The New Saints saw their record breaking unbeaten run come to end after being held 3-3 by a resilient Newtown in the Dafabet Welsh Premier.

The runaway leaders had set a world record 27 consecutive top flight victories in all competitions this term, eclipsing the 26 set by Dutch giants Ajax in 1972.

However, hopes of extending that run were dashed following a dramatic finish at Latham Park that saw Newtown earn a draw through Jamie Price’s injury-time free-kick.

TNS boss Craig Harrison was disappointed but philosophical as he reflected on an incredible achievement from his side.

“Our unbelievable 27 game winning run unfortunately has come to an end, but I could not be any more proud of the players and staff. Beating a world record has been a fantastic journey for us,” he said.

After trailing to a 20th minute header from Neil Mitchell, TNS hit back through Aeron Edwards (28), Greg Draper (37) and Adrian Cieslewicz (50) as they looked to have another win in their grasp.

But lowly Newtown had other ideas, and pulled one back through debutant Nick Rushton’s header on 81 minutes before Price curled in a free kick in the dying seconds.

The draw ended the Saints’ hopes of beating Celtic’s British record of 25 straight league wins set in 2003/04.

Their run finished on 22, while Portuguese giant Benfica hold the record with 29.