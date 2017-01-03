The New Saints: Record breakers have come a long way

They are the village team turned European stars – and now they are celebrating breaking a world record.

After winning 27 games in a row, they have eclipsed the record set by the all-conquering Ajax side of 1972 – a time when the Dutch giants dominated European football.

It’s a far cry from the club’s humble beginnings as Llansantffraid FC, where a shock Welsh Cup win in 1996 propelled them into the public eye.

A £250,000 sponsorship deal followed from Oswestry-based technology firm Total Network Solutions, owned by Mike Harris, who still owns the club.

He controversially changed the club’s name to match that of his company and merged with nearby Oswestry Town FC and European clashes with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Anderlecht followed.

By 2006, Mr Harris had sold Total Network Solutions and changed the club’s name to The New Saints – and moved over the border to play at The Venue in Park Hall, Oswestry – over the border in England.

Now Mr Harris says the winning run is the biggest achievement in the club’s history.

He said: “It is a really impressive achievement. We realised we put together a good winning run and we had established that we broke the Welsh record earlier in the month.

“We knew several other ones were coming close but we weren’t sure what counted and what didn’t.

“Then the week before Christmas we were contacted by the Guinness World Records.

“It really spiced up the next two games when we matched the record and then broke it.

“It is nice to be given accolades but manager Craig Harrison is focused on the league and winning it.

“It must have been in the players’ minds but its not just about being the best team because the best team doesn’t always win in football.

“Many things can happen in football and I am sure the players must have known the gravity of the game, but they didn’t let it show.”

The Welsh champions have won their last 22 league games – including all 21 this season – and are 21 points clear at the top of the table. They have also managed 74 league goals in the current campaign, the most in any European top flight in 2016/17.

TNS don’t play again until January 14 when they face Newtown away in the Welsh Premier League.

Mr Harris added: “After Friday’s game I said well done to Craig and shook his hand. He is very ambitious and thought driven. We don’t have a game until a week on Saturday so the team will be able to go away and enjoy new year with their families – something that doesn’t normally happen.

“It is a long season which started with preparations for the Champions League so the players can have a well-earned break. But when they return it will be even harder as the other teams will be wanting to spoil the party and end our winning run.”

Manager Harrison first took over the reigns of the playing side back in December 2011.

The former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace defender says he is now hoping the players will kick on and extend the record.

He said: “I have challenged the players to now take it into the 30s. To break the record is surreal.

“We did not get a trophy for it, but it was a massive effort from everyone involved. We can’t compare ourselves with Ajax, but it is a wonderful achievement, something I never thought of to be honest.

“This is the best squad in my five years at the club, and five more wins could see us win the league again.

“There is still so much for us to play for. We’ve got the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup against Barry in a couple of weeks, and then there’s the Welsh Cup and the Irn-Bru semi-final with St Mirren, so we’ve got a very exciting time ahead.

“We’ve now got a break which has come at a good time for us. We’ll enjoy this success, but we’ll make sure we’re ready to go again when we take on Newtown on January 14.”