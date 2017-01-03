The New Saints: 10 facts about the record setting club

Get to know The New Saints with 10 amazing facts on the Welsh champions.

Numerous names

It might have been The New Saints that claimed Ajax’s world record last week but the club has had a number of names. The side was born out of Welsh team Llansantffraid, which changed its name to Total Network Solutions in 1997 after a sponsorship deal with local entrepreneur and owner Mike Harris.

Merger

In 2003 there were more changes for Total Network Solutions as the side was merged with Oswestry Town with plans to redevelop the ground.

Why 'The New Saints'?

The sale of the Total Network Solutions company in 2006 saw more changes, with much discussion over a new name for the team.

Eventually “The New Saints” was selected, to reflect the spirit of both Llansantffraid and Oswestry Town through Saint Oswald and Saint Ffraid.

The ground

The club made one of its biggest steps when it moved to a redeveloped Park Hall ground, in Oswestry, despite remaining in the Welsh Premier League. The ground was redeveloped at a cost of more than £3 million.

Unbelievable Jeff

Early on The New Saints’ profile received an unexpected boost thanks to a light-hearted comment from Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling. Stelling remarked upon a TNS win with the quip “they will be dancing in the streets of Total Network Solutions tonight”.

Taking on Liverpool

Liverpool’s stunning 2004/05 Champions League victory in Istanbul had unexpected consequences after the side also failed to qualify for the following year’s competition through their Premier League finish.

UEFA made room in the draw for the five–times winners but they were required to play through the qualifying rounds.

When the names came out of the hat there were celebrations for The New Saints as they were drawn to play the Premier League giants. The Saints acquitted themselves well over the two legs but went down 3-0 home and away.

Champions League first

The New Saints earned their first Champions League win on July 17, 2007, with a 3-2 victory over Latvian side FC Ventspils. The win, at Latham Park, was thanks to a stoppage–time goal from Barry Hogan.

Unfortunately for The Saints it would be another few years before they progressed to the second round of the competition, with a 2-1 defeat in Latvia seeing the Welsh champions crash out on the away goals rule.

More European success

Hard-earned Champions League success arrived in July 2010 when they secured their place in the third qualifying round with a memorable 4-1 win over Irish side Bohemians. The win marked the first time the club had progressed in Europe and earned them a glamour tie against Belgian side, Anderlecht.

League dominance

The New Saints have dominated the Welsh Premier League in recent years and have claimed a record 10 titles. The domination has seen the club win the past five titles in a row.

Bronze boot

In the 2004/05 season, striker Marc Lloyd Williams nearly earned The New Saints a place in European history after finishing third in the Golden Boot competition for the player scoring the most goals in a season.

Lloyd Williams had actually scored more goals than the players who finished first and second, Diego Forlan and Thierry Henry with 25.

However, due to the weighting system given to different European leagues Lloyd Williams’ 34 goals were deemed only enough to claim third place.