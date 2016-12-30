The New Saints aiming to be top of the world

Boss Craig Harrison spoke of a “surreal” achievement as The New Saints look to eclipse a 44-year-old world record when they head to Cefn Druids tonight.

The Saints stand on the brink of history after their 4-0 Boxing Day victory over Druids made it 26 straight wins in all competitions this season – equalling the record of Dutch giants Ajax which has stood since 1972.

The runaway Dafabet Welsh Premier leaders now make the return trip to the Druids this evening (7.45pm) knowing that another win over the Ancients would see them create history.

“To win 26 games in a row is a fantastic achievement, it’s surreal,” said Harrison whose side have scored 86 goals and conceded just 13.

“We’re thrilled to have equalled the record, but now everyone’s desperate to break it. If we can do that, then I think it would be a long time before it is broken again.

“But we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves as Cefn Druids did really well for the first 25 minutes in the first game, and were the better side.

I expect them to come out firing. They’ve got nothing to lose.”