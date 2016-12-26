The New Saints set world record for consecutive wins - and match iconic Ajax side

The New Saints have added another chapter to their success story after equalling the world record for consecutive victories across all competitions.

Yesterday's 4-0 Dafabet Welsh Premier League success against Cefn Druids at Park Hall saw Saints match the great Ajax side's sequence of 26 straight wins which they set in 1971/72.

Ajax's winning-streak was surpassed earlier this season by Scottish outfit East Kilbride, but the Lowland League side’s efforts were not officially recognised because they don’t play in the top flight of the Scottish League.

But now the Saints, who are closing in on a seventh consecutive league title, have moved alongside the Dutch giants and victory in the return clash with the Druids on Friday (7.45pm) will see them create a new world record.

Two goals from Adrian Cieslewicz and single strikes from Alex Darlinton and Greg Draper secured a piece of history for Saints.