History beckons for all-conquering New Saints

A typical stocking-filler for the inquisitive among us is the annual ‘Guinness Book of Records’ – an exhaustive file of all the weird and wonderful on the planet.

Well, put in a word to Father Christmas, because if you unwrap 2017’s compilation on Sunday morning it could be outdated just 24 hours later.

Records come and go but The New Saints have the Boxing Day opportunity to write themselves into folklore and the popular festive gift itself.

Cefn Druids are the visitors to Park Hall, charged with the task of stopping Craig Harrison’s side chalking up their 26th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Should the Saints sweep aside their festive foes they will equal a top flight record set by the Ajax side of 1971/72.

Johan Cruyff and Co won the Eredivisie by eight points that year. It was also the midway point of landing three consecutive European Cups.

A pretty handy side then, although their winning-streak was surpassed earlier this season by Scottish outfit East Kilbride. But the Lowland League side’s efforts were not officially recognised because they don’t play in the top division of their respective country.

But TNS’ unstoppable form has put them right up there with some of the greatest sides of all time.

Harrison’s side’s Welsh Premier League form reads 19 wins from 19 games. They are 21 points clear of their nearest rivals prior to Christmas.

The run of form, which is a streak consisting of all domestic fixtures rather than league matches alone, also contains competitive clashes in the Nathaniel MG Cup, the Welsh Cup and the Irn-Bru Scottish Cup.

Their story is a fascinating one and if they can push level with Ajax then global plaudits, and rightly so, will come their way.

Sceptics may scowl at the achievement and point to the fact that TNS’ full-time status is a rarity in the division.

They will sweep aside the accomplishment while claiming ‘they should be winning every week anyway’.

It’s not the case. They may be on a run of five consecutive championship titles – but even for them this is a new level of success.

The last time Boxing Day’s plucky visitors faced Saints was almost two years ago. They saw in 2015 with a defeat at ‘The Rock’ as Harrison’s men scored four unanswered second-half goals.

The Ancients will have no interest in partaking in the record and will be keen to play the part of party-poopers.

While the Saints may be expected to stroll towards three points every week, they also put themselves up there to be shot at.

It’s human nature to raise your game for the biggest match of the season. The trip to Park Head is most sides’ ‘Cup Final’ as the cliché goes, these teams don’t merely turn up and throw the towel in.

Saints’ one-time New Zealand international Greg Draper shares the top of the scoring charts with Bala Town’s Mike Hayes on 11 goals.

Alex Darlington has nine and Chris Seargeant is on eight for Harrison’s charges.

Draper noted this week: “We haven’t played them (Cefn Druids) this season, but as long as we do what we normally do we should be alright.”

It sounds obvious. It sounds bland. But what more can he say? If the hosts click into gear then their rivals will be powerless to stop them.

TNS have found a winning formula under Harrison, and while that’s nothing new, this one has a new twist and shouldn’t be undermined.

Bangor City’s memorable 15-game winning run was the foundation on which the Gwynedd side claimed the title in the 2010/11 season.

Saints’ effort is across all competitions. There are longer league runs – 29 league wins from Benfica and 28 from Dinamo Zagreb leading the way.

The 25-and-counting, which began at this season’s Welsh Premier League curtain-raiser against Aberystwyth, came less than a month after Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia dumped Harrison’s side out of the Champions League at the qualifying stages.

Benfica’s run of 29 came partly under the stewardship of English boss Jimmy Hagan. He retained a great friendship with Eusebio, who starred in their all-dominating side of the early 1970s.

Cruyff, Eusebio...you can add TNS’ class of 2016 to that list.