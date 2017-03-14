Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury attitude has to be right

Shropshire Senior Cup success won’t be an automatic route back into Paul Hurst’s first-team thoughts – but the Shrewsbury boss still wants a correct attitude.

Hurst is likely to make drastic changes for the shot at silverware at Greenhous Meadow, with a host of squad members and youngsters set to be involved.

And while the Salop chief wants to see the team he selects tackle National League North AFC Telford United in a professional manner, he added that a place in his selection plans for Friday night’s crunch clash at Port Vale isn’t on offer.

On securing involvement in League One fixtures, Hurst said: “Probably not, but they can take a step forward.

“If they did well tonight are they going to play on Friday? I’d suggest not with the turnaround.

“It changes our week a little bit, from my point of view. There won’t be a day off this week at all but I can live with that.

“It’ll be nice to get a game for some of the lads tonight. Moving to Friday, we can look froward to what’s a massive game and Port Vale will be boosted from their win (over Swindon).”

Defenders Ryan McGivern and Olly Lancashire could feature after struggling to for first-team action in recent weeks.

Young forwards Ethan Jones and Kaiman Anderson, on loan at Stourbridge and Oxford City, aren’t expected to feature, while Hednesford Town loanee Callum Roberts is injured. Hurst warned that a poor display could see players out of the picture with Town.

He said: “For me, as always, it can go one or two ways.

“You can either play really well and say ‘yes, I’m ready if you’re going to call on me’ or they go out with the wrong attitude, play poorly and then they’re never going to get in unless we do get injuries.

“So the lads that do get selected, it is down to them.

“I’d like to think they want to play, no matter the opposition. A few that will play haven’t played for a while and you hope people just want to play football – that’s what they’re paid to do

.”