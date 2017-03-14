Bryn Morris grafting hard for Shrewsbury chance to shine

Bryn Morris dropped from the Premier League to League One two months ago and is still feeling the effects of an increase in training demands.

The 20-year-old, from Hartlepool, left The Riverside for Shrewsbury in January after spending almost a decade with the Teessiders.

Morris arrived on a six-month deal in January in search of a break in men’s football. His time with Middlesbrough started brightly, England accolades followed.

But his career stagnated. Unsuccessful loans didn’t help. Now he finds himself with Salop – where he is yearning to catch the eye.

The midfielder, who is sharing an apartment with fellow January acquisition Stephen Humphrys, admits the intensity of Paul Hurst and Chris Doig’s training sessions came as a shock to the system.

“Training is a lot different to what I’m used to at Middlesbrough and I’m probably still adapting to the harder sessions,” said Morris, who completed his first 90 minutes in a Town shirt in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chesterfield.

“The demands of training are much more at this level.

“Premier League and under-23 football are more ball-playing with the ball on the ground but it probably doesn’t stand you in good stead going into men’s football in the league. I definitely feel a day’s training but, my parents have asked me the same question, I think that side of my game is improving and with the demands like that in training every day – it’s definitely made us fitter.”

Morris won the central midfield position from another young January addition in Ryan Yates.

It remains to be seen whether Hurst opts to go with either of the pair for tonight’s Shropshire Senior Cup final visit of AFC Telford United.

But Morris will be looking beyond tonight’s chance of silverware to Friday night at Port Vale, where keeping his shirt will be a reward for hard work.

“You’re getting judged all of the time, not just in games but in training,” the former England youth captain added.

“Obviously the main thing is to do it on the pitch on a Saturday but to get on the pitch you’ve got to be working hard in training every day.”

On his direct competition, he said: “I think we’re two different types of players. Yatesy’s probably got that ugly side to his game having gone out on loan to the Conference and stuff like that.

“I’m probably more of a ball-playing midfielder. But since I’ve come in I know I’ve had to work on that side of my game.

“I’m always looking to improve and if that’s what’s required to improve then that’s what I’ve got to work on.”

Morris came to Shropshire searching for game time with a Shrewsbury Town side battling the drop.

But he instantly found that appearances weren’t simply going to drop at his feet. A mental toughness has got him through a period out of the side.

“It’s definitely been tough mentally to be on the bench but you’ve just got to be prepared for when your chance comes and you’ve got to take it,” said Morris.

“The main thing for me has been getting my head around not playing, you have to work as hard as you can in training, put the effort in, dig in and hopefully take your

chance.

“I was fairly happy with my performance (on Saturday). It’s just about me going again.”