Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury Town could've won the game

Paul Hurst thought his side could've earned all three points after drawing 1-1 at Chesterfield as Town were held for a second consecutive week.

Tyler Roberts' early strike was cancelled out shortly before half-time as the beleaguered Spireites earned a point.

Town remained 18th in League One, but saw the gap to 20th cut one point to five, as - despite late efforts - they couldn't find a winner.

Hurst said: "We passed it well at times but at some times I don't know what we were doing. Passes where should've been a touch and putting it up in the air.

"I thought we could've won the game. Chesterfield might think similar, but for me the Chesterfield support were excellent, really got behind the team and maybe made you feel like you were under a little more pressure than you were.

"We got ourselves in front started the game well. They had a lot of the ball without hurting us too much.

"We'd said about set plays and the threat of Evatt and couldn't stop it. Then in the second-half I thought we started it well, were on top for spells and looked more threatening.

"There was a fantastic chance to win it with Stevie's header but it was a point rather than the three we'd have liked."

Hurst made five changes for the Derbyshire clash as Town went for a first victory on the road in three.

Stephen Humphrys and Louis Dodds added late spark as subs, but Salop couldn't take advantage.

The Fulham loanee was unable to turn home a close-range header four minutes before the death as Salop looked to nick all three points.

He added: "If Stevie'd had got the winner it would've been icing on cake of a sub appearance where he was good and looked a threat.

"Yes of course I expected the net to bulge. He's headed it down, which males it hard for the keeper, but that far out you put it anywhere else and it'd take a hell of a save either side of him.

"Credit to the goalkeeper who's having a good spell for them."