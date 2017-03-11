'Nobody is undroppable' at Shrewsbury Town says Paul Hurst

'Nobody is undroppable' was the message from Paul Hurst as he made five changes for the Shrewsbury Town team that drew at Chesterfield.

Joe Riley, Adam El-Abd, Alex Rodman, Freddie Ladapo and Bryn Morris were all included in the clash against League One's second-bottom side.

Going out were Jack Grimmer, Junior Brown, Louis Dodds, Stephen Humphrys and Ryan Yates from last week's stalemate at Coventry.

Brown has made 42 appearances this season, the most of Salop's squad, and was left out by Hurst in Derbyshire.

The boss declared the decision not difficult, as he insisted a drastic improvement was needed from the Coventry display.

In response to dropping Brown being a tough decision, Hurst said "No, not if you've been watching the game.

"Simple. No-one's undroppable and I won't ever have that situation.

"Junior knows himself he hasn't been as good as what he is, perhaps feeling slight effects of playing all those games, under Micky as well.

"The biggest thing for me is that football is hard work. You have to grit your teeth and there were times if you'd got your head down and made a long-busting run you might get your reward.

"I'm not sure we quite had that in certain situations.

"I wanted the squad to be ready and I don't think we had too many scares."

Hurst added his desire is to have a fully competitive squad at his disposal, and pointed to a hint of fatigue on display with just nine league games left this term.

He added: "I haven't said it as much here as a previous job but I want a squad of players that can play.

"I don't just want a first eleven and lads that only get in the team with injuries. It's about the squad and a couple that came in did well.

"But at the minute we're not quite getting into the position where the team picks itself. The games are looking what they are, closing in on the end of the season, a bit of fatigue around."