Mat Sadler relishing Shrewsbury Town captain role

Mat Sadler is relishing leading Shrewsbury out as skipper – and can see himself in blue and amber for years to come.

The defender, who turned 32 last month, has been rewarded for his miraculous turn around of form under Paul Hurst by receiving the armband following Abu Ogogo’s knee injury.

Sadler, now one of the longest-serving players at Greenhous Meadow, clocked up 100 appearances for Town earlier in the season. He is one of a handful at the club whose contracts runs out in the summer, but buoyed on by his run in the team and added responsibility under boss Hurst, Sadler is feeling in fine fettle.

“For sure I like being the captain, definitely,” said Sadler. “Not in the circumstances I got it, I thought Abs had been playing brilliantly. I’d have liked to have grabbed it from him before that anyway!

“I love being the captain of the club when I play for them. Love being the first one to stand at the front and leading everyone off.

“It means a lot to me and I’m happy to be captain as many times as possible.

“I feel great, brilliant physically, touch wood I don’t miss any days training.

“I don’t see any reason why I won’t be playing for many years to come – and hopefully it’s for many years to come here.”

Sadler has been a near ever-present under Hurst, missing just one game in all competitions – at Sheffield United in November. The Birmingham-based stopper wasn’t involved as Salop slumped to a 7-1 defeat at Chesterfield last season, but will lead from the front at the Proact today.

He has 29 outings this term, many as a centre-half under the current boss, moving from his more customary position of left-back.

And the former Blues man revealed it was hard work – to the extent of punishment – that made him ready to take his chance.

“It’s a reward for keeping myself in the right shape when I wasn’t playing,” said the stand-in skipper.

“It’s tough at times when you’re not in the 18 and sat at the ground. I was doing a lot of work in the gym while the games were going on early in the season, in a way punishing myself for not playing.”