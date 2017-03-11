Chesterfield 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report and pictures

Shrewsbury Town relinquished a lead at second-bottom Chesterfield as they were held to consecutive League One draws, writes Lewis Cox at Proact Stadium.

Analysis

Tyler Roberts’ opener barely three minutes in was cancelled out by home skipper Ian Evatt three minutes before the break.

The point means Town are without an away win in three and remain 18th, but fall one point back in the race for survival - meaning the gap to the danger zone is five points.

‘Paul Hurst’s Barmy Army’ continued to ring out some five minutes after the full-time whistle with Town travelling contingent clearly satisfied with what they’d seen.

Salop were a much-changed set-up from last weekend’s dour 0-0 stalemate with Coventry, with Hurst selecting no less than five changes for the second-bottom Spireites.

Junior Brown dropped to the bench, the 42-game highest appearance maker failing to start a game for the first time under Town’s chief. Mat Sadler, so impressive recently, shifted over to the left with club skipper Adam El-Abd employed at the heart of the back four - his first start in almost two months.

Joining El-Abd on the recalled list was Bryn Morris, making just his second start for the club in place of Ryan Yates, Alex Rodman was also back involved for Louis Dodds.

Freddie Ladapo replaced Stephen Humphrys, while fit-again Joe Riley came in for Jack Grimmer, who failed to make the 18.

It may have been the most unpredictable line-up of Hurst’s four month reign but it was statistically Town’s quickest start under Hurst.

Chesterfield had won just once in eight under Gary Caldwell and had lacked the kind of ‘new manager bounce’ that is hoped with a new arrival.

They sniffed the blood of their wounded hosts and shot out the traps. The clock hadn’t even ticked to three minutes before Roberts put Town ahead with his fourth goal for the club.

Gary Deegan made it, superb high pressure down the Salop right won the ball, he slipped it into Ladapo, whose fierce effort was parried but only to Roberts, who pounced from six yards out.

Morris was keen to get in on the act and tested Thursten Struckmann with a free-kick before firing over.

Connor Dimaio’s lame attempt from distance for the hosts had Town fans cheering even more, before taunting their hosts with ‘that’s why you’re going down’.

The visitors didn’t let their hosts off the onslaught and were unlucky not to extend their lead. A superb strike from Shaun Whalley, who’d rode challenges before digging out an arching strike that cracked the far post.

Moments later, Joe Riley’s set-piece was flicked on by El-Abd and Toto Nsiala could only turn it over from close-range at the back post.

And with those opportunities spurned, the Spireites made Hurst’s side pay. Town could only half-clear a Chesterfield corner, and Dan Gardner sent in an inviting cross that fell plum for skipper Evatt, who buried a first-time volley past Jayson Leutwiler.

Salop’s start to the second period was a little laboured and nothing like their first, with the Spireites feeling like there was more in it.

Leutwiler did well at the feet of Kristian Dennis after Salop old boy Sylvan Ebanks-Blake floated in a cross, but Chesterfield weren’t carving out clear-cut opportunities - much to their crowd’s distaste.

Ladapo fancied his chances on a couple of occasion, testing Stuckmann with both feet from distance, but in truth Town were relying on efforts from distance and struggling with their passes in the final third.

Salop were buoyed by encouragement from their 520-strong travelling crowd behind the goal but lacked that cutting edge moment to pierce the Chesterfield defence that was now without scorer and skipper Evatt, who was stretchered off early into the second period.

The delay did little to hurt Town, as much of the half was plagued by stoppages.

When they did venture forward, Rodman saw his strike floor Ladapo, while Roberts could only help a deflection into the hands of Stuckmann via a deflected header.

As the second period limped past its mid-point, Salop upped the ante and Hurst opted to turn to Louis Dodds and Stephen Humphrys, who arrived for Ladapo and Roberts.

Town were overloading out wide, with crosses flying in from Whalley, Riley and Sadler, but those in attacking area were struggling to find the right position.

Just four minutes were on the clock by the time Town knocked a telling ball into the box and they passed up their moment to win it.

Whalley beat him man and this time delivered a peach, picking out Humphrys, totally unmarked on the six-yard line, but the on-loan Fulham man could only divert his downwards header to the feet of Stuckmann, who somehow kept it out.

Humphrys hadn’t finished, with six minutes added on, he skinned two defenders - opting to not pick out Dodds - before his angled low finish was well stopped by Stuckmann.

Despite no lack of effort, a winner was just beyond both sides.

Key moments

3 - SALOP GOAL. Gary Deegan’s high press and tackle, Freddie Ladapo’s shot saved by Thursten Stuckmann and Tyler Roberts is on hand to finish from close range.

6 - Bryn Morris’ free-kick is well-hut but claimed by Stuckmann.

24 - Shaun Whalley with a terrific effort finds the post. Rides a couple of challenges before digging out a swirling strike that crashes off the opposite post.

25 - A Joe Riley delivery is flicked on by Adam El-Abd and Toto Nsiala arrives late to send over from almost under the crossbar.

37 - Brilliant from Alex Rodman and Whalley who break together, exchange passes and end up in the box, the former finally gets a strike away and it looks goalbound but is blocked.

42 - Goal Chesterfield. Salop only half clear a corner, a recycled cross catches Town out and captain Ian Evatt arrives beautifully to bury a volley.

58 - Leutwiler claims and takes a kick for it following a goalmouth scramble but Salop survive.

63 - Ladapo’s strike, this time with his right foot, is better but still lacks height. Stuckmann claims at the second time of asking.

68 - The home fans were cheering again and they thought they’d taken the lead a corner was punted miles in the air before dropping onto Leutwiler and a number of bodies. It seemed like the Town keeper and ball were bundled over the line - referee Andy Haines gave a free-kick.

86 - Humphrys’ header from Whalley’s cross has to fly in, six yards out but straight at keeper.

90+4 - Great play Humphrys, skins two defenders but can’t beat Stuckmann with angled low effort.

Teams

Chesterfield (3-5-2):

Stuckmann, Hird, Evatt © (Angel, 65), Anderson; Mitchell (Jones, 73), Dimao, Gardner, Grimshaw (Faupala, 78), Donohue; Dennis, Ebanks-Blake

Unused: Kakay, Fulton, Rowley, Simons.

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Leutwiler, Riley, Nsiala, El-Abd ©, Sadler; Whalley, Deegan, Morris (Roberts, 79), Rodman; Roberts, Ladapo (Humphrys, 79)

Unused: Brown, Yates, Leitch-Smith, Halstead, Payne.

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 6,317 (520 from Shrewsbury)

Position in the table

18th (43 points from 37 games)