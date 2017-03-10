Shrewsbury Town attitude key for Jayson Leutwiler

Some Shrewsbury Town fans went into last weekend’s visit of basement boys Coventry hoping Jayson Leutwiler may enjoy a quiet afternoon.

Far from it. The Swiss-Canadian made five eye-catching saves (the Sky Blues had 11 efforts on goal in total) on the way to securing his first clean sheet in four games.

Leutwiler didn’t believe for a minute that he was in for an easier afternoon, despite the hapless visitors scoring just 30 goals in their 35 outings this term.

Quite the opposite. Town’s big No.1 prepared as if it were a top-of-the-table clash.

And with fixtures against relegation-battlers Chesterfield tomorrow and Port Vale next week, Leutwiler has reinforced the idea that Town must go into the games with the right attitude as they look to collect three points.

“There are no games that you win automatically. None, ever,” the gloveman said.

“They’re in the same position as us – they have to win games to stay up. You have to go with the mentality to win the game and the one with the best mentality will win the game.

“No, you can’t go in with a different mindset against the teams below you to the ones at the top.

“It may be a little different in a home or away game but anyone in this league can beat anyone so you always have to go with that same mentality.

“The next two games are huge for us and we’re going to try to get the most points as possible.

“Chesterfield is a huge game for us and a huge game for them. I’m looking forward to it because you play football to play big games.”

There were sections of the Meadow crowd that felt uncomfortable with the uncommon favourites tag last time out.

But because of the league standings, and Salop’s fine form in four months under Paul Hurst, they go into the clash at the Proact tomorrow favourites with bookies on most betting coupons.

Leutwiler has eight League One clean sheets this season, and while a shut-out is what most goalkeeper’s crave, the 27-year-old former Middlesbrough custodian would happily swap a clean sheet for three points – even in a repeat of the rollercoaster 4-3 against Charlton.

“It felt good to get a clean sheet against Coventry,” he added. “I was very happy with that, also for the defence’s point of view.

“I always want to praise them because without them I wouldn’t keep clean sheets.

“I really hope for many more clean sheets before the end of the season. But I would prefer to take the points than keep clean sheets to be honest.”

Spireites chief Gary Caldwell is in danger of suffering League One relegation less than 12 months after he won the division with Wigan Athletic.

The Scot replaced Danny Wilson in January and his side sit eight points from safety.

Leutwiler feels his team-mates need to come out of the traps quicker if they are going to improve on the record of two away league wins under Hurst.

He added: “We know that in some games we haven’t started right. Even last Tuesday (against Charlton) we didn’t start right and against Coventry, I don’t think we started as we expected to.

“We have to learn from that and try to have better starts in away games, beginning tomorrow at Chesterfield.”