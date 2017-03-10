facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Paul Hurst not bothered if Shrewsbury Town are labelled boring

Paul Hurst is not bothered if Shrewsbury are labelled boring as he believes a steeliness will be key to their survival push.

SOCCER - Sky Bet League One - Millwall v Shrewsbury Town
Paul Hurst doesn't care if people think his team are boring.

Salop’s easy-on-the-eye approach under Hurst has caught the eye of supporters and increased Greenhous Meadow crowds.

But following last weekend’s dour 0-0 with rock-bottom Coventry, where Shrews were below par, Hurst was satisfied with the steely defending as his side ground out a valuable point.

That kind of spirited display full of fight is relevant now, with the League One season in its penultimate month, as Town prepare for a trip to second-bottom Chesterfield.

“I’ve always wanted my team to be wiling to scrap,” said Hurst.

“I’ve been fortunate in general fighting at the top of leagues but for success you need a steeliness as a group and team and a willingness to fight.

“I’ve said from day one that’s what I wanted to bring and should be a minimum. We’ve had that and as poor on the ball as last week was, we still managed to grind out a 0-0.

“It’s a balancing act. We were loose last week and didn’t have a base to build from.

“For me, when things aren’t going right or as well as you want them to, that’s when it’s even more important – even if you are seen almost as boring.”

Hurst refused to be drawn into calling the Proact clash a ‘six-pointer’, claiming he was still relaxed as the season enters the home straight with 10 games remaining.

The boss has led his side to a haul of 32 points from a possible 63, lifting Town from bottom to 18th, six points clear of danger.

“Maybe if it was four games to go it could be a six-pointer but at this moment I’m quite relaxed,” he added.

“There are another couple of games where, no matter what happens, we’ll still be in with a good shout.

“I’m not going to get too uptight, I’m certainly looking for a better performance from last time and we’ll go to win the game.

“For Chesterfield’s it’s a must-win game, I wouldn’t suggest it’s quite that for us yet.”

Town were handed a fitness boost in the shape of Shaun Whalley. The winger, who limped out of last weekend’s stalemate with Coventry with a hamstring concern, trained with Salop at Lilleshall yesterday.

Hurst admitted there was still a question mark on Whalley’s availability for the Spireites visit, alongside full-back Joe Riley (hamstring) and forward Stefan Payne (metatarsal).

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Paul Hurst not bothered if Shrewsbury Town are labelled boring"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.