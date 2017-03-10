Paul Hurst not bothered if Shrewsbury Town are labelled boring

Paul Hurst is not bothered if Shrewsbury are labelled boring as he believes a steeliness will be key to their survival push.

Salop’s easy-on-the-eye approach under Hurst has caught the eye of supporters and increased Greenhous Meadow crowds.

But following last weekend’s dour 0-0 with rock-bottom Coventry, where Shrews were below par, Hurst was satisfied with the steely defending as his side ground out a valuable point.

That kind of spirited display full of fight is relevant now, with the League One season in its penultimate month, as Town prepare for a trip to second-bottom Chesterfield.

“I’ve always wanted my team to be wiling to scrap,” said Hurst.

“I’ve been fortunate in general fighting at the top of leagues but for success you need a steeliness as a group and team and a willingness to fight.

“I’ve said from day one that’s what I wanted to bring and should be a minimum. We’ve had that and as poor on the ball as last week was, we still managed to grind out a 0-0.

“It’s a balancing act. We were loose last week and didn’t have a base to build from.

“For me, when things aren’t going right or as well as you want them to, that’s when it’s even more important – even if you are seen almost as boring.”

Hurst refused to be drawn into calling the Proact clash a ‘six-pointer’, claiming he was still relaxed as the season enters the home straight with 10 games remaining.

The boss has led his side to a haul of 32 points from a possible 63, lifting Town from bottom to 18th, six points clear of danger.

“Maybe if it was four games to go it could be a six-pointer but at this moment I’m quite relaxed,” he added.

“There are another couple of games where, no matter what happens, we’ll still be in with a good shout.

“I’m not going to get too uptight, I’m certainly looking for a better performance from last time and we’ll go to win the game.

“For Chesterfield’s it’s a must-win game, I wouldn’t suggest it’s quite that for us yet.”

Town were handed a fitness boost in the shape of Shaun Whalley. The winger, who limped out of last weekend’s stalemate with Coventry with a hamstring concern, trained with Salop at Lilleshall yesterday.

Hurst admitted there was still a question mark on Whalley’s availability for the Spireites visit, alongside full-back Joe Riley (hamstring) and forward Stefan Payne (metatarsal).