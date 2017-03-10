Paul Hurst has the answers for Shrewsbury Town supporters

Shrewsbury Town supporters were given the opportunity to get up close and personal with their new boss last night as Paul Hurst underwent a supporter question and answer session.

The Salop boss is four-and-a-half months into his Greenhous Meadow reign and met eager fans at the stadium’s Sovereign Lounge.

And the 42-year-old Yorkshireman played down reports linking him with League One-bound Rotherham, where he spent 15 years as a player. “I’m not aware of the rumours,” he told supporters.

“It’s a club I have been linked with before and that proved to be wrong.

“You are flattered in a way, but it’s a lazy link in my opinion. It happens with a lot of players as well.”

Hurst replaced the outgoing Micky Mellon with Shrewsbury rock-bottom of League One, six points adrift of safety.

But a startling turnaround, where Town have lost just once on home soil and leaped six points clear of the drop, means the rendition of ‘Paul Hurst’s Barmy Army’ is regularly rattling around the Meadow.

Hurst, who splits his base between his family home in north Derbyshire and living in Shrewsbury, has kept his feet firmly on the floor despite leading Town on a fine run of nine wins and five draws from 21 league games.

The boss has insisted that his players will receive all the accolades they deserve in the summer if Town secure safety in their own version of the Great Escape.

Salop go into tomorrow’s trip to Chesterfield looking to banish memories of last season’s humiliating 7-1 reversal.