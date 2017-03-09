Shaun Whalley returns to Shrewsbury training ahead of Chesterfield clash

Shrewsbury Town winger Shaun Whalley's returned to training after his hamstring complaint against Coventry in a bid to make Saturday's clash at Chesterfield.

The winger, who has missed stints of the season with muscle injuries, limped out of the extending first-half with the Sky Blues last weekend as Salop drew 0-0.

But Whalley trained today at Lilleshall, alongside a full quota of Hurst's squad - other than midfielder Abu Ogogo - who has been ruled for much of the remainder of the season with knee ligament damage.

The Town chief admitted there remained a question mark over Whalley's availability for the Spireites trip, but his return will act as a big boost after the 29-year-old hobbled off on Saturday.

Joe Riley and Stefan Payne trained as they recover from hamstring and metatarsal injuries, but Hurst admitted the duo are net yet 100 per cent fit.

Town were training at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre after spending time on a 4G surface on Monday, before training on the Greenhous Meadow surface on Tuesday.

Salop are set to return to the club's training pitch behind the Meadow's south stand tomorrow for final preparations for the Chesterfield visit, with the hosts sitting 23rd, eight points from safety.