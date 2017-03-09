Paul Hurst not ready to hand out Shrewsbury plaudits

Grounded Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst has insisted that praise for his players can wait until League One safety is secured.

Town’s survival bid is ongoing despite the fine run of form Hurst has guided the club to since his appointment in October.

The Greenhous Meadow outfit are 18th and six points clear of 20th-placed Oldham. They found themselves rock-bottom upon Hurst’s appointment, six points from safety. The boss’s league record may stand at nine wins, five draws and seven losses from 21 outings, but Hurst isn’t ready to pat his players on the back just yet.

Town had lost nine from 15 before he joined from Grimsby.

After form that includes a five-match home winning run, Hurst moved to ensure that optimism doesn’t get carried away.

“I don’t want to get too carried away with things and I felt things were running away,” he said. “‘We’re this’ and ‘we’re that’, with Shaun’s (Whalley) form ‘he’s brilliant’ and then look what happens.”

Whalley limped off during the first half in Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate with Coventry after a fine run of form. The club are hoping that damage to his hamstring is not too serious.

It isn’t the first time the 29-year-old winger has struggled with his fitness.

Hurst added: “I’m not saying it’s because people are talking him up but it’s not the way I work. Things will be said internally or messages get across but you’ve got to keep going.

“Once we get to the end of the season and hopefully when we’re safe we’ll sit down and tell them all how good they’ve been and give them a pat on the back. But in the meantime we’ve got to be demanding game by game, day by day.”

After facing basement boys Coventry last time out, Salop head to 23rd-placed Chesterfield on Saturday before the rescheduled Friday, March 17 clash at Port Vale – who also occupy a relegation spot.

Hurst is hoping that the clean sheet against Coventry, a first in four, will have a big impact.

“It is huge,” said the boss. “We’d just started to ship a few more goals than we would like.”