Bernard McNally: This is one Shrewsbury simply have to win

The term must-win is often bandied around in football today.

But there is no doubt Shrewsbury’s trip to Chesterfield on Saturday is a must win for Paul Hurst’s side.

The manager knows that. He will be telling his players that.

And I thoroughly expect Town to go to the Proact Stadium and be too strong for a team that looks destined to be in League Two next season.

Since replacing Danny Wilson as boss, Gary Caldwell has won just one of his nine games in charge. That came at Swindon last weekend.

But they then slipped to a 1-0 loss at Walsall on Tuesday where they were largely outplayed by the Saddlers.

And I think this game may be bigger for Shrewsbury’s players and staff than it actually is for the fans.

At times when I was at the club, we were involved in relegation battles and stayed up on the last day of the season.

That was a great feeling on the day. But it was a lot of stress and pressure.

The truth is you don’t want it, and beating teams like Chesterfield gives them a chance to increase that cushion to the relegation zone.

Chesterfield are on a poor run but Hurst will know they can’t take anything for granted.

But Town can travel full of confidence and can draw on those fantastic away victories at Scunthorpe and Millwall.

Of course, last Tuesday they put in a fantastic performance in that thrilling 4-3 victory over Charlton.

It was then a case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ for the goalless draw with Coventry.

Town were favourites for that game and it was a shame they couldn’t go on and take all three points.

But you have to remember just how far they have come and how well they have done since Hurst took over.

No team is going to perform at it’s best every week, even though that is what managers strive for. And how great is it that we are talking about a poor performance and Town still came away with a point. There was a bit of expectation to do better but it’s another point on the board and another step closer to safety.

Off the field this week it was announced Shrewsbury have made a £1.2million profit over the past year. That is fantastic news.

More and more we are hearing about clubs falling into the red. So this just shows how well things are being run in the corridors of Greenhous Meadow. That majority of that money now needs to be reinvested in the infrastructure of the club.

And hopefully some if it will go to topping up Hurst’s budget for the summer.

So far the manager has proven very shrewd in the transfer market. But he needs a few players to improve the side for next season.

Overall though I feel the money should be invested internally. It’s crazy but in today’s game you can’t buy a team for £1.2million.

And this is money that can’t be wasted, you have to sensible because the last things anyone wants is for it all to be spent on players who then turn out to be the wrong players.