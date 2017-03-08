Shrewsbury Town loanee Tyler Roberts set for a big future

Tyler Roberts is set for a big future in the game, according to two of his Shrewsbury Town team-mates.

The West Brom 18-year-old has caught the eye of the Greenhous Meadow faithful with a host of promising displays.

His three goals and three assists in seven appearances have earned plaudits from not just supporters, but also Salop duo Alex Rodman and Joe Riley – who have both declared their admiration at his talent.

Rodman, 30, who joined Salop in January alongside Roberts, hailed the youngster’s attitude and application.

“We’ve certainly got some options and youth in there,” said Rodman.

“I’ve been very impressed with Tyler, I think he’s got a bright future.

“The main thing that strikes me about him is his maturity on the pitch. He certainly doesn’t strike me as someone that’s just turned 18.”

On Roberts, who has netted against Bury, AFC Wimbledon and Charlton but spurned a penalty in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Coventry, Rodman added: “For someone just turning 18, playing League One football and doing as well as he is, I’ve seen a lot of young boys, you have that young mentality and mindset but he’s way beyond his years.

“It really sets you apart when you’re looking at young boys and their ability.

“If he keeps his head down then he’ll had a bright future.”

Roberts, who trained with the Welsh international side last summer, is in his second loan spell after turning out for Oxford United before Christmas, where he failed to start in the league.

But the forward, who has been occupying a slightly reserved striker role in Paul Hurst’s 4-4-2, will have caught the attention of staff at The Hawthorns with his form in blue and amber.

Town’s full-back Riley, once a hot prospect with a Premier League club in Bolton Wanderers, admitted witnessing the Albion talent flourish made him wish time could rewind.

Riley made nine appearances for boyhood club Bolton, included one at Old Trafford against Manchester United, before a serious knee injury halted his progress.

“Freddie and Tyler were on fire with their partnership,” Riley said. “I called them Yorke and Cole after the Scunthorpe game.

“I’ve been really taken back by Tyler, I can’t believe he’s 18 – he’s going to have some future that lad. I wish I was Tyler’s age again I know that.

“He’s playing games at this level at an early age and I know he’s going to have a very, very good future.”