Paul Hurst left frustrated by Shrewsbury Town training pitch problems

Paul Hurst has expressed his frustration as Shrewsbury Town continue to struggle for a training venue – but won’t use it as an excuse.

Salop have been unable to train on their designated training pitch, located at the rear of the south Salop Leisure stand at Greenhous Meadow, due to poor weather conditions recently.

With the stadium’s playing surface showing wear of a harsh winter season, Hurst revealed his players have at times been forced to train on the small, narrow area to the side of the Meadow pitch.

The search for a consistent training area comes with Town still waiting to move into their new Sundorne Castle training complex.

“We couldn’t train on Friday,” said Hurst. “We trained on the side of the pitch and not the actual pitch, so you can imagine what you can do on the side of the pitch – it’s far from ideal.

“We’re struggling for a training venue. It’s not an excuse. They looked tired but is there an element of (whether) they needed to have done more since Tuesday night?”

Proposals to build a Lidl supermarket on the Oteley Road site have been knocked back at planning stages, despite the German company receiving permission.

The supermarket is planned to be built on the grass area to the right of the site entrance.

But councillors have deferred the proposals on moving a 106 agreement which would allow the area’s community use to be switched to the current first-team training pitch. A decision is expected next week.

“The staff had a walk on the back pitch after training and we danced through the puddles,” added the boss. “The amount of rain we’ve had is frightening.

“We went to Lilleshall to watch the second half of the youth-team game. They’d had to spike and fork that to get it on, there was a lot of standing water. I don’t think they’d have wanted us on it to train. It would’ve been heavy.

“It’s difficult at the minute and I feel like it’s been a couple of weeks with us scratching around a bit. It’s not ideal but I’m not into excuses.”