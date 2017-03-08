Brian Caldwell delighted to see Shrewsbury Town crowds on the rise

Brian Caldwell was delighted as Shrewsbury Town recorded their best Greenhous Meadow attendance of the campaign last weekend – and hopes supporters continue backing Paul Hurst’s side.

A crowd of 6,205 saw Salop’s goalless draw with Coventry City.

Town chief executive Caldwell has targeted 6,000-plus crowds as a realistic aim and Meadow attendances have been on a steady rise since Hurst’s appointment last October.

The club released an offer last month, where there was a 25 per cent prize cut on adult tickets for two matches.

“I was delighted with the crowd and it came without an offer as well,” said Caldwell.

“A lot of people missed the excitement of the Charlton game and came along Saturday and the football wasn’t as entertaining as it has been. But we hope that a lot of the floating supporters that came along Saturday to get us over the 6,000 mark will come back next time around against Bolton.

“We’re also putting posters up around about the town and extending that out of Shrewsbury to encourage more to come.

“People say there’s a problem with transport but if we educate them and make them realise the buses are coming from Telford, from Wem and from Oswestry as well as the town centre, while the bus from Wem stops at Harlescott – there are ways of getting here.”

Town’s five remaining home league clashes are against Bolton, Millwall, Rochdale, Walsall and Southend.

He added: “We hope people support the club and see the turnaround in performances.

“The place was absolutely bouncing against Charlton. The atmosphere’s probably better than it’s been for a long time because everybody’s excited about the future.”