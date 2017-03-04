Shrewsbury Town 0 Coventry 0 - Report and pictures

Shrewsbury Town were unable to chalk up a sixth straight home win as rock-bottom Coventry claimed a deserved point, writes Lewis Cox at Greenhous Meadow.

Analysis

Coventry, who arrived on a foul run of just one league win since November 1, briefly banished memories of a tumultuous season on an afternoon where they had the better chances.

Thoughts will turn to Sky Blues midfielder Andy Rose, who was stretchered off to hospital after a 20 minute first-half delay following a clash of heads.

Tyler Roberts missed a first-half penalty on the stroke of half-time, sending his spot-kick straight at Lee Burge, but Shrewsbury struggled to fashion many openings.

Town’s five-match winning run came to an end and they dropped two places to 18th - despite claiming a point - but the five gap between Salop and the drop zone was increased to six.

Hurst’s unchanged Shrewsbury team had barely kicked off before all thoughts switched from football to health.

A Shaun Whalley delivery was met by the head of Coventry duo Rose and skipper Nathan Clarke - with both going down in some pain.

With Clarke rising to his feet, the former, an Australian midfielder, remained down amid some concern.

With both medical teams clearly worried and providing help to the stricken midfielder, the mood at the Meadow fell silent and concerned after both fans began the afternoon in such a jovial mood.

With multiple stretchers on hand, and an ambulance in the opposite corner next to the Roland Wycherley and Pro Vision CCTV, Rose was finally wheeled around the pitch to applause from both sets of supporters. He had been down for around 19 minutes in total.

A couple of surging Whalley runs aside, Town struggled to settle into a rhythm after the long delay. Coventry, low on confidence and with just five wins all season, settled into a groove and created the first real opening as Jordan Turnbull’s fierce volley from distance was batted away by Jayson Leutwiler.

Fulham loanee Stephen Humphrys was almost rewarded for Town’s intensity five minutes before the break - but only about 20 minutes into actual action.

Louis Dodds’ high press blocked a Sky Blues clearance with the ball falling for Humphrys, the front man had space outside the Coventry box but placed a left-footed effort just the wrong side of the post.

But it was a period of brief respite for Town as the Sky Blues, buoyed on by some vocal backing, continued to take the initiative

Ben Stevenson, Rose’s replacement, forced Leutwiler into an even better save from distance, with the Canada international sprawling to his right to palm the effort away.

Coventry continued to pass up chances. Callum Reilly with the best yet as he profited from Mat Sadler and Gary Deegan’s collision but blasted woefully high and wide when he should’ve really tested Leutwiler.

Things had an odd feeling about them as the fourth official signalled 19 minutes of added time and Town were left frustrated with the loss of Whalley, who limped off midway through the added time to be replaced by Alex Rodman.

The winger was flying and mightily high on confidence. A big shame.

With the clock ticking beyond the 65 minute mark - and still in the first-half - Hurst’s side, who had struggled with a disjointed display, were handed a chance on a golden platter.

Jordan Turnbull’s blatant handball inside the box from a Rodman corner had referee Rob Jones pointing at the spot.

Stephen Humphrys scored Salop’s last effort at Peterborough, but Tyler Roberts stepped up on the stroke of the break but sent his weak penalty at Lee Burge - who barely had to move in the Sky Blue goal to keep the spot-kick out.

If Hurst hoped to inspire his charges during the break he’d have been left disappointed by their start to the second period.

Barely a minute had passed before Town survived the mother of all goalmouth scrambles, where Coventry had at least four bites of the cherry, but some decent blocking let Town off the hook.

The introduction of Freddie Ladapo for Humphrys livened the place up. And from a blocked Roberts free-kick which led to a corner, Dodds should’ve done better with a close-range head but instead attempted to loop it into the corner.

The second period toed and froed but never really settled down with either side asserting their dominance. Chances were at a premium and while Ladapo and Joe Riley were sent on to add urgency towards the end, Stuart Beavon could’ve won it in the dying moments but Leutwiler was on-hand to make another fine low stop.

Key moments

2 - Very nasty collision of heads between Andy Rose and Nathan Clarke means the former is down for almost 20 minutes before being sent to hospital.

35 - Jordan Turnbull lets fly with a fizzing left-footed volley which flies at Jayson Leutwiler but is well dealt with nonetheless.

40 - Town’s first chance, Louis Dodds pressure sees ball fall for Stephen Humphrys. Striker has space on edge of box and sends measured finish just wide.

42 - Ben Stevenson’s fine effort from distance draws a sprawling save by Leutwiler.

45 - Callum Reilly profits from Mat Sadler and Gary Deegan’s collision but is really wasteful. Shooting high and wide.

45+16 - George Thomas this time fires well over.

45+20 - TOWN PENALTY! Jordan Turnbull handles Alex Rodman’s corner. Clear penalty. Tyler Roberts sends weak spot-kick at Lee Burge - who keeps it out.

47 - Almighty scramble at start of second period. All of Ben Stevenson, Reilly and Kwame Thomas denied as somehow Town survive.

65 - Dodds sends a close-range header over the top as corner was not properly cleared. Chance.

88 - Stuart Beavon could’ve won it for the visitors, his well-struck finish kept out from the corner by Leutwiler.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2):

Leutwiler; Grimmer, Nsiala, Sadler ©, Brown; Whalley (Rodman, 45+10), Deegan, Yates, Dodds (Riley, 80); Roberts, Humphrys (Ladapo, 59)

Subs not used: Halstead (gk), Morris, Leitch-Smith, El-Abd

Coventry City (4-4-3):

Burge; Kelly-Evans, Clarke ©, Turnbull, Haynes; Rose (Stevenson, 21), Reilly, Bigirimana; G Thomas, K Thomas (Jones, 72), Beavon.

Subs not used: Charles-Cook (gk), Gadhzev, Reid, Rawson.

Attendance: 6,205 (651 from Coventry)

Referee: Robert Jones