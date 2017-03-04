Paul Hurst hails on-loan Shrewsbury Town striker Stephen Humphrys

Paul Hurst explained what hot-shot Stephen Humphrys must do to realise the burgeoning reputation he has with parent club Fulham.

The 19-year-old has already netted twice in blue and amber despite starting just two games for Town since securing a loan move from the Cottagers, where he is highly rated.

The Oldham-born frontman, who moved to London from Bury in 2013, chose Shrewsbury as a first loan move of his career after leaving Fulham as top scorer in PL2 reserve league structure.

After netting as a sub in last weekend’s MK Dons defeat, Humphrys regained a starting role for Tuesday’s seven-goal thriller and while he didn’t find the net, was substituted late on to a standing ovation.

Hurst cited his appetite for scoring goals but also referenced the teenager’s noticeable physical stature.

The boss said: “You can just tell with him, you probably expect it from a forward, but more so with Steve than some of the others – scoring a goal means so much to him.

“It can sometimes work the other way, you have to realise there’s so much more to the game than scoring. So it’s getting that balance overall.

“He has (got something about him). But there’s other things that he needs to remind himself or get into better habits to make sure he makes the most of the attributes he has got.

“Something that wasn’t the first thing I thought of is how big and strong he is. I was behind him the other day waiting for food and you looked up thinking ‘who’s that?’ then you realise it’s Steve.

“He’s a big, strong, powerful boy but he’s got to use those attributes, working as hard as he can.”

A penalty and red card marked Humphrys’ full debut at Peterborough, before the eye-catching predatory strike at Stadium MK gave Town brief hint of a comeback.

“He took his goal against MK Dons really well,” added Hurst. “I thought it was a decent finish at the time and looked an ever better goal on TV.

“It was pleasing for him. There’ll be no doubt he’ll be wanting more goals in games and training.

“Maybe there’s a slight difference between him and Tyler (Roberts) where you can sense Tyler’s been on loan before and Stevie hasn’t.

“That’s not to say he can’t learn quickly. He’s got two goals in not many minutes on the pitch, a good ratio, hopefully he can add more.”