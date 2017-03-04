Paul Hurst hails Coventry draw as important result for Shrewsbury Town

Paul Hurst hailed Town's goalless draw against Coventry City as potentially one of Shrewsbury's most important results of the season.

Shrewsbury ended their run of five straight Greenhous Meadow wins but remained unbeaten on their home patch in six and went one point closer to safety, now six clear of the bottom four.

Hurst admitted his side were well below-par on a bizarre afternoon where Andy Rose's awful early injury delayed proceedings by 20 minutes.

The tone never really recovered and the visitors, rock-bottom and 14 points adrift of safety, had the better chances in front of more than 6,200 supporters at the Meadow.

"In the strangest way it could be the best point we get this season because we didn't play well at all," admitted Hurst.

"We looked tired, couldn't pass the ball simply, Coventry looked a lot livelier, were o the front foot more - although we had the best chance to win it.

"Right from the start, I've just been told that the lad's OK, and that sets the match on a weird sort of way to get started. We didn't get started at all.

"The positive is we kept a clean sheet and it's another point towards getting that club safe.

"If you don't play well then get something out of the game. We've done.

"For me it's a point gained. Going in I accept people thought of the chance for three points but when you saw the game unfold - it was a fantastic three points."

The draw was Town's first clean sheet in four.

"We were talking about a clean sheet which is the first in a while," Hurst added. "We were well below anything like the standards we want.

"There's frustration we couldn't take the opportunity to go up to 14th. Would we have taken four points from the home games? Probably would but maybe expected it the other way around.

"I said coming into it. If we think it'd be easy, then far from it. I didn't like the vibe from press going in. Every game is different and it's a learning curve for me with this group."