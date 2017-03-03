Shrewsbury Town contract talks on hold insists Paul Hurst

Paul Hurst wants to know where Shrewsbury Town will be next season before thrashing out contract talks.

A handful of his Salop squad see their deals expire this summer, but Hurst wants the focus to be fully on securing the club’s League One status before negotiating terms.

Shaun Whalley, Mat Sadler, Abu Ogogo and Mark Halstead all have deals that come to an end, alongside youngsters Shaun Rowley, Callum Grogan and Ethan Jones.

“There’s no latest,” said Hurst. “Ultimately the lads are doing well. I’ve been delighted more often than not. It’s made my job a lot easier because of how they’ve performed.

“But, partly because of other teams and our lack of points initially, we don’t know where we are, so it’s difficult to do too much planning.

“I want everyone to be focused on it. I appreciate those whose deals are up in the summer, they might feel they’re not sure what’s happening and would like to feel more secure.”

Ogogo is currently sidelined with a medial knee ligament injury but previously stated he had hoped to have done enough to impress before the blow at Scunthorpe.

Hurst sent out a rallying cry to his players, advising them to sustain their high performance levels in a bid to increase interest.

“My biggest thing is to keep doing what you’re doing,” he added. “If they’re doing that, then they give themselves more options, whether us or another team watching them.

“’Self-employed’ is a term I always use, that’s what they are as players Managers change, as here, up and down the country, ultimately do what’s right for yourself – that’s keep performing.

“Whoever’s in charge, or onlookers, you get more fans by playing well than sulking or having bad games.

“If they keep doing that I’m sure we’ll have some positives conversations. If they keep performing we’ll have a positive outcome.

“Worse case we get an offer and they want to move on. Hopefully they’d like to stay and progress with this club.”

Whalley, 29, who has enjoyed some fine displays since Hurst’s appointment in October, is keen to remain with the club.

“Most definitely I want to stay here,” he said. “I absolutely love the club and I love the fans. We have a good rapport. I’d like to stay.”

Joe Riley (hamstring) trained for the first time yesterday, with any reaction to be assessed, while Stefan Payne (metatarsal) is carrying out individual fitness work as he searches for sharpness.