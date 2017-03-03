Shaun Whalley swots up on his next victims for Shrewsbury Town

Shaun Whalley is a meticulous footballer and likes to carry out his own bit of homework in the lead up to matches.

The winger has been the bane of a number of full-backs lately and Coventry City’s left-sided defenders will be the latest to test their mettle against the nippy trickster tomorrow.

Sky Blues boss Russell Slade opted for four centre-halves as City fell to a midweek defeat against Bury. Ahead of their Greenhous Meadow visit, he’ll be weighing up whether to again go with Jordan Turnball in that berth, or for the more familiar Ryan Haynes.

This won’t be news to Whalley, and the 29-year-old will already be plotting his next victim after handing a tough evening out to Charlton skipper Johnnie Jackson on Tuesday, who himself acted as a makeshift option.

“I enjoy giving full-backs headaches!” smiled Whalley. “He’s (Jackson) a good player. I thought we attacked very well on Tuesday and it was good to get a goal and a good performance.

“I do study the oppositions’ left-backs a little bit, yes. I like to focus on the other team and think I know a lot about the other players and things like that.

“Before the game me and Loughy (Adam Henshall, analysist) will talk about the left-back sometimes and I’ll have a look on the internet at clips and what have you. I always think it’s good to study the opposition.”

Paul Hurst, whose Salop side welcome rock-bottom Coventry in a bid to extend their Meadow winning run to six games, admitted to wanting Whalley to perform like he was “back in the playground”, earlier this week. The Scouser responded: “It’s kind of how I play. I was at Everton for seven years as a kid and left at 14.

“After that all I was doing was playing with my mates and enjoying football and dribbling the ball. It’s pretty much how I’m playing.

“Obviously there’s more structure but still when I get the ball there’s only one thing that goes through my mind – creating or scoring goals.

“Most definitely I’ve learned from them. I’ve played right midfield throughout my career, and I used to stay wide in my Southport days, but they’ve taught me different types of runs and also defensively as well.

“I think there’s still more to come. I’ve had a decent run of starting games now. Hopefully that can continue, keep doing well and maybe even a bit better.

“When I first came back in the team I felt a bit rusty but now I feel settled and comfortable with how the gaffer wants to play.

“At first I was coming inside too often but, now I’m keeping my width like I used to back in the day, that’s going well.

“He wants to get the ball wide and crosses in the box, it’s basically my game. I’m really enjoying that.”

Whalley won’t be lacking any intensity against the side sitting 24th in League One – and 14 points from safety.

Indeed, it is after considering the likes of struggling Charlton and Coventry that the former Luton and AFC Telford man feels most satisfied about Salop life.

“You look at Coventry and Charlton,” he added. “When I was a kid they were in the Premier League, or there abouts. It will be tough on them but that’s football.

“It’s a brilliantly run club (here) from the chairman down. Everything’s set-up here as a good solid base for things to kick on.”