Louis Dodds sets lofty goal target for Shrewsbury Town

Two-goal hero Louis Dodds is targeting an extension of Shrewsbury’s fine home form tomorrow – while eager to set a personal milestone.

The forward netted a brace in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Charlton, making it nine goals for the season, taking him outright as the club’s top scorer.

It was a first start in five games for the former Port Vale man, who featured on the left side of a midfield four and netted the game’s seventh – and decisive – goal with 15 minutes to play.

“We’ve got another home game on Saturday and we’re going to aim to make it six (home wins in a row),” said the No.10, whose goals were his first of the calendar year.

“Hopefully we can get as many points as we can as quickly as possible.”

It took little time for Greenhous Meadow to unleash one of its favourite chants – ‘ole, ole ole ole, Louis Dodds’ – as he opened the scoring with a fine finish into the corner 10 minutes into the Addicks clash.

Dodds is in a good position for a career-best in terms of goals. His previous highest tally for a single campaign is 10 during his eight successful years at Vale Park.

He added: “Obviously I want to get into double figures and hopefully achieve my targets. It’s been frustrating. I obviously came out with an injury and then Tyler and Freddie hit a good bit of form where they were scoring and setting each other up so I had to bide my time and be patient.“Last Saturday wasn’t the greatest of performances so I went back in and repaid the gaffer’s faith. Hopefully I can play as many games as possible and get as many goals.”