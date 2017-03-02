Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury won’t take Sky Blues lightly

Paul Hurst won’t be foolish enough to allow Shrewsbury Town to take rock-bottom Coventry City lightly as the duo meet on Saturday.

Salop target a sixth Greenhous Meadow victory on the bounce against the Sky Blues, who are 14 points from safety after just five wins all season.

But Town’s chief is quick to banish any thoughts that his side have a given right to claim three points given their almost imperious home form and more favourable League One position.

Shrews have lost just once against a side in the bottom half since Hurst’s appointment in October, that coming at MK Dons last weekend.

Hurst said: “I’ll say right now. I know there’ll be talk about Coventry being bottom of the league.

“It makes no odds to me. We went to Scunthorpe at the top of the league and can be beat by teams anywhere.

“We were preparing for Charlton (before) but then watched Coventry’s game yesterday to highlight threats and weaknesses.

“We’d take a 1-0 on Saturday – that’s for sure!”

Tuesday’s dramatic 4-3 success over Charlton lifted Town to 16th and opened the gap to danger up to five points.

The boss added: “It doesn’t bother me (looking at positions in table). If we turn up with the wrong attitude then we won’t win. If we turn up with the right one and do some of things we did well against Charlton and cut out the other bits then we’ll give ourselves a chance against anyone.”

Hurst had previously suggested that the 50-point mark more or less guarantees safety in League One.

But it hasn’t just been Shrewsbury who have enjoy a resurgence in climbing away from trouble. Bury and Oldham are each amid five game unbeaten runs, while Swindon – also below Town in the standings – haven’t lost in three.

“We still need the points,” he added. “I mentioned 50 points a while back and somebody said to me on Tuesday they didn’t think it would quite take that.

“Looking at it at the minute it might take about 60 points the way we’re going!

“We need to keep getting as many as we can, as quickly as we can.”