Bernard McNally: Talented Tyler Roberts helps in-form Shrewsbury Town to tick

Shrewsbury’s 4-3 win against Charlton Athletic was so exciting – what an occasion...writes Bernard McNally.

Despite all of the rain, the Shrewsbury fans – having seen their side come back from 2-1 down – went away from the Greenhous Meadow on Tuesday night feeling totally delighted.

They are showing that they are becoming a really strong side at home.

There has been a massive transformation under Paul Hurst and the team is looking good on all fronts – players getting down the wings, and the likes of scorer Shaun Whalley being at his best.

It is exciting football – and I am sure the players are really enjoying themselves.

When you come away with a victory like that – even though they have conceded three and the management team will work on that – it is a massive boost for everybody concerned.

When Tyler Roberts came in on loan from West Bromwich Albion, he was really highly thought of. And he has showed that he can go a long way. It is great to have such a talent at Shrewsbury and he has definitely got a bright career ahead of him in the game.

Tyler has scored three goals for Town and is really causing problems to defences.

His willingness to take risks is what makes him so exciting to watch.

If he is playing in that number 10 role – when he drops into that pocket of space, becoming the extra man in midfield – it is so difficult for defenders to pick him up.

It is nice to see him getting experience of League One, where it really matters, and he is bound to be a big asset for Shrewsbury in the coming weeks.

Louis Dodds got a brace as well – and I am pleased for him.

With the competition for places, players are really having to perform to keep hold of the shirt.

Before Paul coming in, it was probably more of a case of ‘you will be in the side, and that’s it.’ Now there is very healthy competition.

It would have been interesting if Shrewsbury had had their current side from the start of the season. Paul will never say it, but you would think it is too good to go down.

The management team will be thinking in the short term and taking each game as it comes, so Paul would never count his chickens before they hatch. He will set out a mark in his own mind in terms of how many points he wants – and, of course, he will want them on the board as soon as possible.

It looks so much better – an air of optimism, plenty of motivation and a great team spirit.

There is a resilience in the side, too, and that was proved by how they responded to the disappointment at MK Dons on Saturday.

Next up is Coventry City at home and having gone five games without a clean sheet, Town will be looking to keep it tight at the back.

Paul and his assistant, Chris Doig, will want to make sure they have covered all the bases.

They will not leave any stone unturned and will make sure the players go out there with the right mentality, knowing another three points will provide another huge boost. I think these are exciting times.