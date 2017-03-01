Shrewsbury Town confirm price freeze on 2017/18 season tickets

Shrewsbury Town have confirmed that their season ticket prices have been frozen for the 2017/18 season.

Salop also froze a selection of their season ticket costs last season, and will continue that trend heading into the club's next campaign.

Adult season tickets are available for as little as £295, working out at under £13 per game, offering savings of over £160 over the course of the season.

Meanwhile concessions remain at £200 for the entire season, a cost which includes nine games for no charge.

Supporters under the age of eight can continue to get free season tickets, whilst costs for eight to 11 year-olds stand at £45 for the season.

12 to 18-year olds can bag season tickets for less than £100, working out at a cost of just £4 per game in what will be Paul Hurst's first full season in charge at Salop.

The club are standing with two clear deadlines for season ticket deals, one on April 15th, and the other on June 24th.

Supporters will be able to take advantage of the current structure until the first deadline, after which prices will rise before hitting a maximum cost following the date in June.

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell is hopeful that the price freeze will help supporters.

"We have looked at the season ticket prices for next season and have once again decided to keep the prices the same”, he said, via Shrewsburytown.com.

“We understand that money is tight for supporters and hope this will help them a little over the next season.

“I have spoken before about wanting to encourage more families to come to the Greenhous Meadow and then for them to become regular supporters.

“I think that the adult season ticket offers good value which will see supporters pay just over £12 per game next season.

“For the younger supporters once again it will be free for Under 8s while 8 to 11 year olds pay less than £2 per game and then 12 to 18 years olds £4 per game.

“Over previous seasons the deadlines have been extended but this season we will have two clear cut off dates. The first to reward those fans who commit to the first early bird price and the second runs until the fixtures for the 2017/18 season are released for those who need to check dates don’t clash.

“This season for the FA cup games we reduced the prices of the Barnet and Fleetwood games for season ticket holders and we will again do this for any cup games we host next season.”

Season tickets are now available at Greenhous Meadow, over the phone on 01743 273943 or online at https://www.eticketing.co.uk/shrewsburytownfc/.