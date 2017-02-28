Paul Hurst excited to see Shrewsbury Town under the lights

Paul Hurst is relishing the chance to sample Shrewsbury Town under the lights as he tackles his first home midweek clash at the helm tonight.

Salop welcome Charlton to Greenhous Meadow in League One aiming to continue fine form under Hurst on their own patch, where they’ve lost just once from 10 outings.

Hurst praised the supporters for their vocal home support and is excited by the prospect of giving them more to shout about as the Addicks become the first visitors to challenge Town in midweek under his stewardship.

“I’ve always liked midweek games,” said Hurst. “It sometimes gets a different feel, it’d be nice to see if we get a different atmosphere going. In general we want more of the same.

“It feels good to have them behind you. If you’ve been here a while you get a hardened view of how people are. I came with fresh eyes, it’s new to me.

“Some say they’re hard to please or whatever, I haven’t found that at all.

“The Wimbledon game, they were with us, it went to 1-1 and perhaps could go edgy but we got the result we wanted.

“I’m looking forward to see if there’s a different feel under the lights.”

The boss believes supporters will play a big part as the season enters a crucial run-in.

He added: “There’s been a positive atmosphere here, no doubt about that, and I believe we’ll certainly need all the fans and to be together.

“We’re into the last two months of the season soon and the way it’s going there’s going to be a hell of a lot to play for right up until the end of the season.

“We need everyone pulling together. We’ve had that so far. They can see the lads are certainly committed to staying in the league and quite often we’ve backed that up with good results.”

Meanwhile, Hurst will decide whether Tyler Roberts is ready for a return from a hamstring injury. The 18-year-old West Brom loanee came through full training yesterday but the boss was set to enter discussions with the attacker as to whether he felt ready for a return to action.