Paul Hurst admitted to enjoying Shrewsbury Town's seven-goal thriller

Jubilant Paul Hurst admitted to enjoying Shrewsbury Town's rollercoaster display against Charlton Athletic as they emerged dramatic 4-3 winners.

Questionable defending was trumped by tremendous attacking and picturebook goals as Louis Dodds, Tyler Roberts and Shaun Whalley all netted to lift Town to 16th - five points clear of danger.

Ricky Holmes fired a hat-trick for the visitors. Who led once and levelled twice, but Dodds struck with 15 minutes to play to secure a fifth straight home win.

It was Holmes' fifth goal against Salop this season. Shrews have now gone four games without securing a clean sheet - but nobody inside Greenhous Meadow cared come the full-time whistle.

"Overall I'm delighted," said Hurst. "I did in a way enjoy it - I shouldn't probably say that, but I did.

"Maybe that's a lot easier to say when we've got three points!

"I'd say 'wow' for a neutral and for our fans when you come out on the right side of a result.

"I hadn't even sat down (at the start) and they nearly scored - which kind of set the tone for the night!

"It toed and froed. We started to get on top, they came back, we had a really good spell at 3-2, could've made it four, but they made it 3-3.

"Great credit to the players, it was a great advert but I don't think anybody will be winning any awards for defensive play."

Roberts, who recovered from an injury to start, and nine-goal top scorer Dodds - who started for the first time in five games - shone alongside Whalley, while Stephen Humphrys was also a crucial figure in attack.

On 18-year-old West Brom loanee Roberts, who was subbed late on to a standing ovation after scoring his third goal in blue and amber, Hurst added: "Tyler came in and at times I thought he was a class above. It was a great finish and he worked extremely hard.

"The changes have worked tonight, they don't always."

Before smiling, the boss added on Whalley: "He's inconsistent. He can be better. His decision-making can be better at times but hopefully he's enjoying playing for a manager that wants to run at defenders, wants to be positive.

"It's game management and not getting carried away. You want him to go back to childhood and playing in the playground - but then in important moments remember he's playing grown-up football!

"He's doing fantastically well."