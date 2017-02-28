Jack Grimmer keen to play his part for Shrewsbury Town

Jack Grimmer has two targets – to keep Shrewsbury Town in the division and to keep the right-back slot in Paul Hurst’s team.

The popular defender, on loan from Fulham, dusted himself down from a spell on the sidelines to play 90 minutes in the 2-1 reversal at MK Dons on Saturday.

It was a first taste of action since December 30, such has been the impressive form of his replacement Joe Riley, and he is expected to carry on in Hurst’s defence as Salop welcome Charlton to Greenhous Meadow in League One tonight.

Grimmer had to watch from the stands for much of Town’s recent six-game unbeaten run.

He still savoured every moment, due to his admiration for the club. Grimmer has trained hard behind the scenes to earn a chance to reclaim his berth.

Riley’s hamstring injury, sustained against AFC Wimbledon a fortnight ago, opened the door, and Grimmer – in his third Meadow spell – wants to take full advantage.

“When you’re not playing you need to act in the right manner,” explained the defender. “You need to put the team before yourself. I had a chat with the gaffer and he understood that’s what I would do. You train hard and well and wish the boys all the best because you don’t want the club to be relegated.

“I’ve made so secret in my time here that I love the club and everyone’s made me feel so welcome since I first joined. I’ve really gelled well with the club so it’s a shame I haven’t been playing.

“On the other hand you want the team to be doing well and pushing up the league. Even though I’m not signed to the club I would never want them to get relegated, if I play or not.

“It was bitter-sweet watching the lads win but it was easier to watch them win than lose!”

A recent chat with Hurst helped ease the situation and, following the unfortunate knock to Riley, Grimmer is determined to build on his 50 starts in blue and amber.

The Scot added: “It was just a little chat to see where we stood with each other. Not a clear the air or anything, just to see where we stand. It’s always nice to know what the situation is. He handled it well and I feel that with my training, knuckling down and wishing the boys well, that I did too.

“I get on well with Joe. Competition’s good and it keeps both of us on our toes.

“He took his chance when I was injured and fair play to him. I couldn’t get back in the team. He’s been playing well and the team’s been winning – hopefully I can do the same.”

Tonight’s visitors sit four places and four points above Town in 14th.

But Karl Robinson’s side are far from smooth-sailing as they acclimatise to life in the third tier. Difficult recent results, most notably at 1-0 home reversal to Bury on Saturday, alongside protests regarding the ownership spell for a torrid time for the Londoners.

Grimmer said: “I would think that they’re on their guard now that they’ve lost two on the bounce but we’ve come off the back of a loss – we’ll be on our guard too.

“Every game is important but especially at home where the gaffer’s managed to turn the home form around. It’s definitely something we’ve picked up on so we don’t fear anyone coming.

“At this stage every game’s vitally important because we don’t want to be scrapping at the end of the season.”