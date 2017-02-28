Alex Rodman proud to face high-profile opponents at Shrewsbury Town

Alex Rodman has revealed his pride at facing high-profile competition as he settles into life with Shrewsbury Town.

The winger, who turned 30 earlier in the month, has caught the eye on the left side of midfield since checking in from League Two Notts County in January.

It is Rodman’s first taste of League One football and the former Grimsby, Newport and Gateshead flyer is certainly cherishing the standard of his opponents.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s the class of games you’re playing week in, week out.

“I’m proud to say, when people are asking me who I’m playing at the weekend, I can say MK Dons, or ‘Who are you playing on Tuesday?’, it’s ‘Charlton and Coventry on Saturday’.

“I’m proud. I feel like it’s an achievement telling them you’re playing against those teams in League One.

“It doesn’t go unnoticed that I’m in a privileged position and I’m thoroughly enjoying that.”

On responding to Saturday’s disappointing defeat at MK Dons, Rodman added: “I think we need to work harder as a team. Be right at it from the go. Some of our best performance, against Oldham here – we had a chance from minute one.

“Being on the front foot and winning second balls, that’s the key for our success.”

Jayson Leutwiler has received another call-up to the Canada international side for their friendly against Scotland in Edinburgh on March 22.

The Swiss-born glovesman will not miss any Salop action, with the Wednesday clash falling between games with Port Vale and Bolton.

Leutwiler earned his first Canucks cap in November against South Korea.